Here's why these five Gujarat-based PSU stocks are gaining today

Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd jumped 7% to 20% on Wednesday's trading session, following the news of Gujarat government's minimum rules for bonus shares, dividends, buybacks, and stock splits for all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the state on Tuesday.

According to a new policy issued on Tuesday by the Gujarat government, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax (PAT) or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger.

Every PSU has been required to exercise the option to buy back its own shares if it has a net worth of at least ₹2,000 crore and a cash and bank balance of ₹1,000 crore.

Additionally, state PSUs have been instructed to give their shareholders bonus shares if their defined reserve and surplus equal or exceed 10 times their paid-up equity share capital.

The new policy of mandatory dividends and bonus shares, according to the state government's statement on Tuesday, will raise the market value of Gujarat state PSUs.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, a surprise policy announcement brings in cheers in all Gujarat based listed companies and PSUs of the state wherein traditionally those companies have low dividend yield history.

"As per the new policy for minimum levels of dividend distribution would be considered and issue bonus shares which is a good attempt to generate shareholders value and increase confidence and sentiment in the stocks. I believe, this policy would benefit both govt as well as shareholders by utilising idle cash on balance sheet, if there are no immediate capex plans on table. Overall a win-win policy for shareholders," added Tapse.

On the technical front, analysts believe that today's upmove in the stocks are supported with high volumes and it is expected to continue.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, was trading at high volume of 14.3 million with price gain of 18.71.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, was trading at high volume of 6.9 million with price gain of 8.15.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, has recorded a new 52-week high and is trading at high volume of 6.1 million with price gain of 8.15.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, gained 30.27% from 52-week low of 114.6, and has been trading at high volume of 29.1 million with price gain of 16.86.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, was trading at high volume of 2.5million with price gain of 10.25.