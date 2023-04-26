Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Here's why these five Gujarat-based PSU stocks are gaining today
Back

Here's why these five Gujarat-based PSU stocks are gaining today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST Livemint
The new policy of mandatory dividends and bonus shares, according to the state government's statement on Tuesday, will raise the market value of Gujarat state PSUs.Premium
The new policy of mandatory dividends and bonus shares, according to the state government's statement on Tuesday, will raise the market value of Gujarat state PSUs.

  • According to a new policy issued on Tuesday by the Gujarat government, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax (PAT) or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger.

Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd jumped 7% to 20% on Wednesday's trading session, following the news of Gujarat government's minimum rules for bonus shares, dividends, buybacks, and stock splits for all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the state on Tuesday.

According to a new policy issued on Tuesday by the Gujarat government, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax (PAT) or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger.

Every PSU has been required to exercise the option to buy back its own shares if it has a net worth of at least 2,000 crore and a cash and bank balance of 1,000 crore.

Additionally, state PSUs have been instructed to give their shareholders bonus shares if their defined reserve and surplus equal or exceed 10 times their paid-up equity share capital.

The new policy of mandatory dividends and bonus shares, according to the state government's statement on Tuesday, will raise the market value of Gujarat state PSUs.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, a surprise policy announcement brings in cheers in all Gujarat based listed companies and PSUs of the state wherein traditionally those companies have low dividend yield history.

"As per the new policy for minimum levels of dividend distribution would be considered and issue bonus shares which is a good attempt to generate shareholders value and increase confidence and sentiment in the stocks. I believe, this policy would benefit both govt as well as shareholders by utilising idle cash on balance sheet, if there are no immediate capex plans on table. Overall a win-win policy for shareholders," added Tapse.

On the technical front, analysts believe that today's upmove in the stocks are supported with high volumes and it is expected to continue.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, was trading at high volume of 14.3 million with price gain of 18.71.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, was trading at high volume of 6.9 million with price gain of 8.15.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, has recorded a new 52-week high and is trading at high volume of 6.1 million with price gain of 8.15.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, gained 30.27% from 52-week low of 114.6, and has been trading at high volume of 29.1 million with price gain of 16.86.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, was trading at high volume of 2.5million with price gain of 10.25.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout