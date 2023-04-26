Here's why these five Gujarat-based PSU stocks are gaining today

Here's why these five Gujarat-based PSU stocks are gaining today2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- According to a new policy issued on Tuesday by the Gujarat government, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax (PAT) or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger.
Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd jumped 7% to 20% on Wednesday's trading session, following the news of Gujarat government's minimum rules for bonus shares, dividends, buybacks, and stock splits for all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the state on Tuesday.
