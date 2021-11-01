Here's why this stock turned 1 lakh to over 11 lakh in 3 years

Shares of Dixon Technology has generated robust returns for its investors in the last 3 years, rising over 1000% in this period. The stock rose from around ₹420 in October 2018 to ₹4,993 currently, surging as much as 1088% in this period. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex has gained a little over 70% in the last 3 years.

