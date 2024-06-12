Heritage Foods shares dip 5% amid profit booking spree, down for 3rd day in a row
Heritage Foods stock fell 5% to ₹627.30 amid profit booking, following a 70% surge in seven sessions post election results favoring TDP. Naidu family's political success in Andhra Pradesh boosted company performance and shareholder wealth.
Shares of Heritage Foods fell another 5% in today's trade to ₹627.30 apiece, extending their downward trend for the third consecutive session as investors engaged in profit booking. The company's shares made headlines recently due to their stellar performance, soaring 70% in just seven sessions between June 4 and June 10.
