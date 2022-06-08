Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s journey has been tougher than peers mainly because of its vast presence in the entry-level two-wheeler (2W) segment, which had taken a beating after the outbreak of coronavirus with cost inflation making matters worse. Small wonder, the Hero stock has underperformed. Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd have gained nearly 17% and 20%, respectively, so far in CY22, while the Hero stock has risen at a slower pace of 5%.

A key catalyst for the stock would be sustained growth in volumes. In May, Hero clocked a 16% sequential rise in 2W volumes. There are signs of demand recovery driven by improving rural sentiments and the wedding season. Further, a reduction in taxes on fuel augurs well as the total cost of ownership is reduced.

View Full Image Picking up

At the Nomura Investment Forum, the Hero management noted that retail sales have improved each month over the last few months. Dealer inventory has come down, from about eight weeks at end-March to less than six weeks in May. In FY23, it expects to clock a double-digit growth in volume. Note that volume had declined by nearly 15% to more than 4.9 million units in FY22.

Though the 2W maker sees good momentum in export markets, the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka poses headwinds to demand. In the investors conference week hosted recently by Nirmal Bang Equities, Hero indicated that it aspires to achieve a run-rate of more than 1 million units in export markets over the longer term. In FY22, export volumes stood at 300,624 units.

It also aims to expand in the premium segment. “The company’s focus on improving product mix, led by an increasing share of exports and premiumization of products, will lead to an improvement in margins. We factor in a 150 basis points margin expansion over the next two years," said Varun Baxi, analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities in a report on 6 June. One basis point is 0.01%. In FY22, the company’s standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin was 11.5%. However, there are near-term concerns. Demand is recovering, but supply chain constraints are limiting production. In May, the company’s production was hurt to the extent of 30,000 units. However, this situation is expected to ease.

Meanwhile, the company plans to unveil its first electric vehicle (EV) in the upcoming festive season instead of July because of supply chain concerns. Its peers have launched their EVs already. To be sure, Hero has a notable presence in the EV segment because of its investment in Ather Energy and its joint venture with Gogoro Inc. for battery swapping. Even so, the delay in the EV launch has weighed on investor sentiments with Hero’s shares dropping by 6% since the announcement.