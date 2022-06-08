Hero Moto’s ride to get better as demand rises2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 11:34 PM IST
The company’s management noted that Hero’s retail sales have improved each month over the last few months
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s journey has been tougher than peers mainly because of its vast presence in the entry-level two-wheeler (2W) segment, which had taken a beating after the outbreak of coronavirus with cost inflation making matters worse. Small wonder, the Hero stock has underperformed. Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd have gained nearly 17% and 20%, respectively, so far in CY22, while the Hero stock has risen at a slower pace of 5%.