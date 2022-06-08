Hero Moto’s ride to get better as demand rises

It also aims to expand in the premium segment. “The company’s focus on improving product mix, led by an increasing share of exports and premiumization of products, will lead to an improvement in margins. We factor in a 150 basis points margin expansion over the next two years," said Varun Baxi, analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities in a report on 6 June. One basis point is 0.01%. In FY22, the company’s standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin was 11.5%. However, there are near-term concerns. Demand is recovering, but supply chain constraints are limiting production. In May, the company’s production was hurt to the extent of 30,000 units. However, this situation is expected to ease.