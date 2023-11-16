Hero Moto share price top gainer among Nifty50 stocks on strong festive sales
Indian Stock Market- Hero MotoCorp recorded its highest-ever festive sales, clocking more than 14 lakh (1.4 million) units in retail sales during the 32-day festive period - between the first day of the Navratras and Bhai Dooj – this year. The share price of Hero MotoCorp rose 3.34% on Thursday.
Hero MotoCorp was largest gainer amongst Nifty stock on Thursday, Hero MotoCorp share prices ended the day with gains of 3.34% on the NSE.
