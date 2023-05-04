Hero Motocorp beats estimates in Q4 standalone PAT to ₹859 cr, up 37%; declares 1750% dividend1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp posted double-digit growth in Q4 net profit, surpassing expectations. Revenue also picked up, while sales was steady.
Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp posted a growth of 36.97% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the growth stood at 20.79% from ₹711.06 crore in December 2022 quarter.
