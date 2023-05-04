Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Hero Motocorp beats estimates in Q4 standalone PAT to 859 cr, up 37%; declares 1750% dividend
Hero Motocorp beats estimates in Q4 standalone PAT to 859 cr, up 37%; declares 1750% dividend

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:13 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Passersby look at Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Impulse motorcycles displayed at a Pashupati Motors dealership in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2011. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the maker of almost half the motorcycles sold in India, forecasts net sales to rise 27 percent as growth in rural areas drives demand in the world's second biggest two-wheeler market. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/BloombergPremium
Passersby look at Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Impulse motorcycles displayed at a Pashupati Motors dealership in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2011. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the maker of almost half the motorcycles sold in India, forecasts net sales to rise 27 percent as growth in rural areas drives demand in the world's second biggest two-wheeler market. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Hero MotoCorp posted double-digit growth in Q4 net profit, surpassing expectations. Revenue also picked up, while sales was steady.

Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp posted a growth of 36.97% in standalone net profit to 858.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a PAT of 627.05 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the growth stood at 20.79% from 711.06 crore in December 2022 quarter.

The automobile player also witnessed an upside in revenue to 8,306.78 crore in the quarter.

Total two-wheeler sales rose to 12.70 lakh vehicles in the March 2023 quarter.

The company declared a final dividend of 35 per equity share or 1750% for its shareholders. The face value is at 2 per equity share. The company plans to pay the dividend by September 8, 2023.

Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
