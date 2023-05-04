Hero MotoCorp posted double-digit growth in Q4 net profit, surpassing expectations. Revenue also picked up, while sales was steady.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share or 1750% for its shareholders. The face value is at ₹2 per equity share. The company plans to pay the dividend by September 8, 2023.

Total two-wheeler sales rose to 12.70 lakh vehicles in the March 2023 quarter.

The automobile player also witnessed an upside in revenue to ₹8,306.78 crore in the quarter.

Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp posted a growth of 36.97% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the growth stood at 20.79% from ₹711.06 crore in December 2022 quarter.

