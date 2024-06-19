Hero MotoCorp, BHEL, NHPC among 7 stocks that may be upgraded to largecaps in AMFI recategorization
Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Samvardhana Motherson International and Bosch are potential investors entrants in the large cap category, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Hero MotoCorp, NHPC and BHEL are among the stocks that are likely to see an upgrade in the upcoming AMFI semi-annual recategorization. On the other hand, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Marico and Berger Paints, among others may be downgraded.
