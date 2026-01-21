Hero MotoCorp board to meet on this date to consider Q3 results. Check details

The board of directors of Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to meet on Thursday, February 5, 2026 to consider and approve Q3 results, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“…. the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 31, 2025,” said the firm in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp reported a 40% rise in wholesales, reaching 4,56,479 units in December 2025, compared to 3,24,906 units during the same month in 2024.

In December, domestic sales totaled 4,19,243 units, up from 2,94,152 units in December 2024.

According to a regulatory filing, this surge indicates strong demand fueled by ongoing festive enthusiasm, new product launches, and impressive results in both the ICE and EV scooter segments.

Last month, motorcycle sales amounted to 4,02,374 units, compared to 2,98,516 units in December 2024, while scooter sales reached 54,105 units, up from 26,390 units in the same month last year, the company noted.

Exports were reported at 37,236 units last month, an increase from 30,754 units in December 2024, according to the company.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp - Q2 results The two-wheeler major posted a 23% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,309 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, supported by growth in sales. In the same quarter last year, the two-wheeler giant reported a net profit of ₹1,064 crore.

Revenue from operations surged to ₹12,218 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹10,483 crore during the same period of 2024-25.

The company indicated that its sales volume reached 16.91 lakh units in the second quarter, as opposed to 15.2 lakh units in the corresponding period last year.

The two-wheeler manufacturer announced that its board has greenlit an additional investment of up to ₹170 crore to establish the Global Parts Center 2.0 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Hero MotoCorp share price ended nearly 1% lower at ₹5,529.05 apiece on the BSE.