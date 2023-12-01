Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Eicher are top 5 Nifty 50 gainers that helped Nifty scale new high
Stock Market Today- Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors are top 5 Nifty-50 gainers during Nifty's journey from previous highs seen on September 15 to new highs today. Tata Motors and NTPC saw their share price see double digit gains
