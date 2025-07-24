Hero MotoCorp, Crompton Consumer to Radico: 8 Key stocks to trade Ex-date for dividend of up to ₹65 on 24 July 2025

Subscribe

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jul 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Dividend Stocks: Hero MotoCorp, Crompton Consumer , Radico Khaitan, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, TCPL Packaging, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., 20 Microns Ltd., and IVP are among 8 Key stocks to trade Ex-date for dividend of up to 65 on 24 July 2025

These companies, along with many others, had decided that July 24, 2025, would be the record date for completing the list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be added to the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to buy the shares of these companies at least one day before the recording.

Dividend payout and other details

CROMPTONThe recommended dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) (completely paid-up). This dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the next meeting.

RADICO—Radico Khaitan Ltd had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.00 per share

20 MICRONS—20 Microns Ltd had recommended a final dividend of 1.25 per share

BLISSGVS—A final dividend of Rs. 5 per share had been recommended by Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

CHOLAFIN—A Final Dividend of 0.70 per share had been recommended by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

HEROMOTOCO—The board of the two-wheeler firm suggested a final dividend of 65 per share (face value: 2) during its May 13, 2025, meeting. The record date is July 24, and the dividend will be approved at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting.

IVP Ltd for a final Dividend of 1.00 per share

TCPLPACK Dividend of - 30.0000

Other company that will trade ex dividend include,

FIEMIND for Final Dividend - of Rs. - 30.00

HATSUN for Interim Dividend of 6.00 per share

PAUSHAK LTD for the final dividend of 20.00 er share

PRIVISCL Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.00

Sanco Trans Ltd for a Dividend—Rs. - 2.70

Birlanu Ltd for final dividend—Rs. - 30.00

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
