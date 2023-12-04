Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors among key Nifty gainers as markets scale new highs. Two wheeler sales remain in fast lane.
Stock Market Today- Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors were amongst top Nifty gainers and Bajaj Auto saw gains post strong November volume numbers, on a day when Nifty scaled all time highs. Commercial vehicles and Passenger Vehicle sales remained a mixed bag.
Share prices of two-wheeler manufacturers as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors (RE) shined after strong November month sales. Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors with gains of close to 2% stood amongst key Nifty gainers while Bajaj Auto with gains of close to 1% was also not much behind on a day when Nifty with gains of more than 1.5% scaled new highs.
