Hero MotoCorp gains 16% this year so far, up 25% in last one year; should you buy?
The brokerage recommends buying Hero Moto in cash at ₹3,170 and add up to ₹3,080 for a target price of ₹3,620 for a duration of 1-3 months. This target indicates an upside of 14.5 percent.
After a 9 percent jump in the stock since September, brokerage house Choice Broking has chosen auto major Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) as the 'Choice ka Techno Funda' pick.
