Hero MotoCorp has hit a speed bump—can it rebound?
Ayesha Shetty 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 10:43 AM IST
- India’s two-wheeler giant is losing ground as rivals surge ahead in EVs and premium bikes. With market share slipping and management turmoil brewing, can Hero MotoCorp turn the tide?
Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is navigating rough terrain. A shrinking market share, a string of high-profile management exits, and struggles in the premium and electric vehicle (EV) segments have put India’s motorcycle giant on the defensive.
