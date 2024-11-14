Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹1,066 crore, revenue up 9.9%

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Hero MotoCorp Ltd's net profit rose 6 per cent to 1,066 crore in the July to September quarter, compared year-on-year. Shares of the company closed higher earlier to the earnings release on Thursday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Nov 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd announced its second-quarter results on Thursday, November 14. (Reuters)

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Hero MotoCrop Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 14. The company recorded a 6 per cent hike in net profits to 1,066 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,007 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated statements, according to the company's BSE filing on Thursday. 

Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares closed 1.84 per cent higher at 4,604.30 in Thursday's trading session, compared to 4,521.10 at the previous market close. The company released the second quarter results after market operating hours on Thursday. 

The two-wheeler maker's revenue from core operations rose 9.9 per cent to 10,482.93 crore in the July to September quarter, compared to 9,533.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

“We have continued our exceptional performance in Q2 FY’25, once again creating a new high in both topline and bottomline. Our strong focus on cash management has resulted in us delivering strong cash flow, strengthening our financial position even further,” said Niranjan Gupta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp in an official statement on Thursday. 

“While our existing line up of strong brands continue to deliver in Entry and Deluxe segment, our journey to build a powerful portfolio in premium segment is progressing with pace. As unveiled in EICMA, we will see 3 more models in this segment in next 6 months ‐ Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250. Apart from portfolio, we will continue to expand Premia stores targeting to cross 100 by the end of the current fiscal year,” said Gupta. 

Future Outlook 

On the company's future outlook, CEO Gupta said that the two-wheeler maker plans to launch three new ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) scooters by March 2025. 

“We are also planning a slew of launches in scooter segment, covering both ICE and EV. We will have 3 models coming in ICE scooters by March 2025,” said Gupta in the statement. 

The company recorded its highest-ever retail sales at 16 lakh units due to high demand for the vehicles coming from India's rural sector, highlighted Gupta. He also stated that the company believes that the “strong monsoon will help the momentum in the industry going forward,” as the fundamentals look good for India's two-wheeler sector. 

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹1,066 crore, revenue up 9.9%

