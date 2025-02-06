Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday, reported a 12% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹1,203 crore compared to ₹1,073 crore in the same period last year.
The figure surpassed market expectations of ₹1,122 crore. Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹100 per equity share.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.