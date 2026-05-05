Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto major trades flat ahead of earnings, dividend — What to expect?

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Hero MotoCorp is slated to announce its financial results for the January-March quarter on Tuesday, 5 May. The two-wheeler maker's board will also consider a final dividend along with the results at its meeting today.

Ahead of the results announcement, Hero MotoCorp share price was flat.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results Preview

Brokerages expect Hero MotoCorp to post a strong set of numbers, driven by high volumes, a rise in average selling prices and export market expansion. According to their estimates, both revenue and profit could jump in double-digits on a year-on-year basis.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) sees a 24% YoY rise in the sales during the quarter under review, even though the figure would stay flat on a sequential basis, it estimated. As for the profit, it sees a strong 33% increase YoY and almost 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Ambit Capital, meanwhile, said that volumes for Hero MotoCorp could grow 24.2% YoY,

tracking continued GST momentum and export market expansion. It further sees realisations to improve 1.8% YoY, tracking a stable mix.

EBITDA margins are expected to improve 20 YoY (-30bps QoQ) due to positive operating leverage offset by commodity inflation and EV losses. Consequently, it expects PAT to grow 26.9% YoY but decline 4.6% QoQ.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Hero MotoCorp Q4 results.