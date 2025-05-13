Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results: Net profit rises 6.4% to ₹1,081 crore, revenue beats estimates; dividend declared

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY25 results today: Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, released its March quarter results on Tuesday, May 13, reporting a 6.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,081 crore, beating Street estimates of ₹1,016 crore.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter exceeded expectations, coming in at ₹9,939 crore compared to analysts’ estimates of ₹9,705 crore. In the March 2024 quarter, the company had reported a net profit of ₹1,016 crore and revenue of ₹9,519 crore.

The jump in revenue, according to analysts, was driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs) due to price hikes during the year, a premiumisation trend, and increased export volumes — partly offset by a decline in domestic volumes.

The company sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q4 FY25, in line with estimates of 13.80 lakh units. However, this was slightly lower than the 13.92 lakh units sold in the same quarter last year and 14.63 lakh units in the December quarter. For the full fiscal year FY25, total sales stood at 58.99 lakh units.

On the operating front, EBITDA stood at ₹1,416 crore in Q4, in line with estimates and marking a 4.2% increase compared to ₹1,359 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company reported its highest-ever annual revenue from operations and profit after tax (PAT) for FY25, amounting to ₹40,756 crore and ₹4,610 crore, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has declared a final dividend of ₹65 per equity share. Including the interim dividend of ₹100 per share, the total dividend for FY2024–25 amounts to ₹165 per equity share, representing a payout of 8,250%, as per the company's Q4 earnings' filing.

Positive outlook ahead on rural economy and policy support Vivek Anand, Chief Financial Officer of Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero MotoCorp delivered a strong financial performance during the year, driven by disciplined fiscal management and focused strategic execution."

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near-to-mid-term outlook. Key macroeconomic factors—such as revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favorable monsoon forecast—are expected to support overall industry growth," he further added.