Hero MotoCorp Q4FY23 earnings beat estimates; Here's what brokerages say3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Following the Q4FY23 results, domestic brokerages assigned the company a mixed set of ratings. Let's look at what they have to say.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd, two-wheeler major, outperformed street's estimates in terms of its bottom line in the fourth quarter of FY23, reporting a jump of 36.77% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same time the previous year. Pricing, cost-cutting measures, and mix all contributed to the auto player's margin expansion and profitable growth throughout the quarter. Additionally, the company paid a substantial dividend for its shareholders of ₹35 per share.
