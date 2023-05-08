Hero MotoCorp Ltd, two-wheeler major, outperformed street's estimates in terms of its bottom line in the fourth quarter of FY23, reporting a jump of 36.77% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same time the previous year. Pricing, cost-cutting measures, and mix all contributed to the auto player's margin expansion and profitable growth throughout the quarter. Additionally, the company paid a substantial dividend for its shareholders of ₹35 per share.

Consolidated revenue from operations was ₹8,306.78 crore in Q4 FY23, up 3.43% from Q3 FY23's ₹8,030.98 crore and up 11.92% from Q4 FY22's ₹7,421.73 crore.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share or 1750% for its shareholders. The face value is ₹2 per equity share. The company plans to pay the dividend by September 8, 2023.

Following the Q4FY23 results, domestic brokerages assigned the company a mixed set of ratings. Let's look at what they have to say.

SMIFS Ltd

The stock has been upgraded by the brokerage from 'Accumulate' to 'Buy', with a fair value of ₹3,049 per share, as a result of the stock's recent price correction and a minor financial update brought on by the superior overall performance in Q4.

"Q4FY23 result was higher than estimates led by better than expected benefits from soft commodity prices, supported further by cost reduction exercises. EBITDA per vehicle was the highest ever with margins at eight quarters high. The outlook on launching new products/variants every quarter with a focus across sub-segments should help not only in improving market share but in margin recovery as well. We have built in-line industry volume growth (6% CAGR FY23-FY25e) & a gradual improvement in the margins, still found Hero MotoCorp’s valuations very attractive.," said the brokerage.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Brokerage claims that due to reduced material costs, a better product mix, and strong EBITDA beats for the 4QFY23 period, the company outperformed expectations. In FY24, the company plans to introduce one new product per quarter, the most product launches it has ever made in a single year. The demand in rural areas is presently considered to be improving and maintaining momentum in April through May (wedding season).

"In our view, current valuations at around 12.8x FY25E PER/5.5% dividend yield are compelling, given: i) potential cyclical recovery in rural-centric commuter motorcycles, with early signs visible, ii) multiple initiatives in play, to address strategic portfolio gaps. We reaffirm 'buy' on the stock, with target price of ₹3,040/share (vs ₹2,970 earlier)," said the brokerage.

Incred Research Services Pvt Ltd

"Q4FY23 EBITDA rose 17% qoq to Rs10.8bn, beating our/consensus estimates, aided by the rise in inventory enabling lower raw material cost. Management gave guidance of aggressive new launches to regain its sliding market share, while the marriage season looks promising in coming months. New CEO focusing on easy benefits like VRS & new launches may improve interest and hope in the stock at its current low valuation, but key is attracting customers & sustaining market share gains in the competitive 2W segment," said the brokerage.

The domestic brokerage house has maintained 'reduce' rating for the stock with target price of ₹2,238. Further, it sees a downside of 12.1% on the stock.