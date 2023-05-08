Hero MotoCorp Q4FY23 earnings beat estimates; Here's what brokerages say

"Q4FY23 result was higher than estimates led by better than expected benefits from soft commodity prices, supported further by cost reduction exercises. EBITDA per vehicle was the highest ever with margins at eight quarters high. The outlook on launching new products/variants every quarter with a focus across sub-segments should help not only in improving market share but in margin recovery as well. We have built in-line industry volume growth (6% CAGR FY23-FY25e) & a gradual improvement in the margins, still found Hero MotoCorp’s valuations very attractive.," said the brokerage.