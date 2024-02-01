Hero MotoCorp sales grow 22% YoY in January to 4.3 lakh units
Hero MotoCorp, the global leader in the production of scooters and motorcycles, reported a significant sales milestone for January. The company in today's exchange filing said that it sold 433,598 units during the last month, reflecting a 22% growth compared to the same month in 2023, where sales stood at 356,690 units.
