Hero MotoCorp share price falls 5% after weak October sales, touches six-week low

Hero MotoCorp share price in focus: Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, came under severe selling pressure in Tuesday's trade, November 4, with the stock crashing 5% to the day’s low of ₹5,258 apiece, its lowest level in six weeks.

The sharp fall came after the company released its October sales update, which showed that domestic sales came lower than expected, even as exports continued to remain firm.

The company’s domestic wholesale dispatches stood at 6,04,829 units, an 8% decline compared to 6,57,403 units dispatched in the same period last year.

On a year-to-date basis too, wholesale dispatches were lower by 3.2%, at 34,86,604 units versus 35,98,069 units in the corresponding period last year.

In terms of exports, the company shipped 30,979 units, higher than 21,688 units in the same month last year. On a year-to-date basis as well, exports remained strong, rising to 2,06,976 units from 1,35,862 units in the year-ago period.

Overall, the company total sales (domestic + export) fell by 3% in October to 635,808 units.

Expands global footprint During the month, the company successfully entered the European markets of Italy, Spain, the UK, and France with globally benchmarked Euro5+ compliant models, led by the Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200.

With its presence across 52 countries and 5 continents, the company further strengthened its leadership as a preferred mobility partner for millions of customers globally.

Hero MotoCorp’s Global Business reported an exceptional half-year (H1) performance, delivering 1,75,997 units and achieving 54% year-on-year growth compared to the same period last year, thereby gaining a significant global market share of 1.4%.

With a strong product line-up, robust domestic demand, and an expanding international presence, the company remains confident of sustaining growth through the remainder of FY26.