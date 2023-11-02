Hero MotoCorp share price gains after decent Q2 results
Hero Motocorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a net profit of ₹1,054 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, registering a growth of 47% as compared to ₹716 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Hero MotoCorp share price rose over 1% in early trade on Thursday after the automobile company reported decent earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. Hero MotoCorp shares rose as much as 1.86% to ₹3,149.95 apiece on the BSE.
