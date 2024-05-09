Hero MotoCorp share price jumps over 6% boosted by Q4 result; should you buy, sell, or hold? Here's what experts say
Hero MotoCorp share price has surged nearly 80 per cent over the last year against a 64 per cent gain in the BSE Auto index and a 19 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex in the same period.
Hero MotoCorp share price: Shrugging off weak market sentiment, shares of Hero MotoCorp continued witnessing strong traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday, May 9, buoyed by the company's healthy March quarter (Q4) result.
