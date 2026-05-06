Hero MotoCorp share price rallies over 3% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Hero MotoCorp share price rallied over 3% on Wednesday after the auto major reported its Q4 results. Hero MotoCorp shares gained as much as 3.26% to ₹5,280.00 apiece on the BSE. However, the auto stock succumbed to profit booking and selling pressure intensified at higher levels.

The world’s largest motorcycles and scooters manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp reported a net profit of ₹1,401 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 29.6% from ₹1,081 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 grew 28.8% to ₹12,797 crore from ₹9,939 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 17.14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the March quarter, a growth of 24% over the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

At the operational front, EBITDA increased 31% to ₹1,856 crore from ₹1,416 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.5% from 14.2%, YoY.

The company’s Global Business closed FY26 at an all-time high, with 40% YoY growth, driven by consistent performance across key international markets. The Harley-Davidson Business also delivered 26% YoY growth in its dispatch volume.

“As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the supportive government policies, positive consumer loyalty and sentiment, and the accelerating shift towards electrification and premiumisation. These factors position us well for FY’27, as we continue to lead the industry’s transition towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions,” said Harshavaradhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp board also recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per share for FY26.

Should you buy, sell of hold Hero MotoCorp shares after Q4 results? Goldman Sachs said Hero MotoCorp’s Q4 performance was broadly in line with estimates, with average selling prices improving sequentially, led by a richer product mix and price hikes.

According to reports, the global brokerage firm maintained a ‘Sell’ rating, and Hero MotoCorp share price target of ₹4,300 apiece, implying a downside potential of nearly 16% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Technical View Hero MotoCorp share price has been trading within a falling channel for the past six months, undergoing a structured corrective phase rather than aggressive distribution, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Hero MotoCorp stock price is consistently defending the lower end of the channel with ease, while volumes have gradually dried up, signalling exhaustion in selling pressure and often acting as a precursor to breakout setups. Price compression within the channel indicates improving risk-reward for bulls. Initial momentum is likely to emerge above ₹5,318, which acts as the first trigger zone for buyers,” said Jain.

A decisive breakout from the channel is placed near ₹5,480, which also stands as the immediate short-term target. Sustained trade below recent supports would delay the bullish resolution, he added.

Hero MotoCorp Share Price Performance Hero MotoCorp share price has fallen 1% in one month and has dropped 12% in three months. The stock has declined 5% in six months and has gained 30% in one year. Hero MotoCorp stock price has jumped 98% in three years and has surged 74% over the past five years.

At 11:00 AM, Hero MotoCorp share price was trading 1.64% lower at ₹5,029.15 apiece on the BSE.