Hero MotoCorp share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced it received more than 25,000 bookings for the recently launched Harley Davidson X440. Hero MotoCorp shares gained as much as 4.58% to ₹3,088.00 apiece on the BSE.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, said that it received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440, since opening the bookings on the July 4, 2023.

The booking window has now been closed, and the new booking window will be announced soon. The introductory ex-showroom prices have now been revised and the revised prices for the Denim, Vivid and S variants will be ₹2,39,500, ₹2,59,500 and ₹2,79,500, respectively, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

“..majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp.

The premium motorcycle market in India is set to see fierce competition with the top manufacturers aggressively launching new models.

While Hero MotoCorp sealed partnership with Harley Davidson, Bajaj Auto has unveiled Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, co-developed with Triumph Motorcycles.

The average industry size of the domestic >350CC category was 65,500 units per month as of FY23, which was around 5% share of the overall domestic two-wheeler industry. Within this, Royal Enfield commanded around 93% share and now Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto seem to be in a race to end Royal Enfield’s dream run in the segment.

At 11:45 am, Hero MotoCorp share price was trading 3.99% higher at ₹3,070.50 apiece on the BSE.

