Hero MotoCorp share price rallies over 4% as Harley Davidson X440 receives over 25,000 bookings1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, said that it received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440, since opening the bookings on the July 4, 2023.
Hero MotoCorp share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced it received more than 25,000 bookings for the recently launched Harley Davidson X440. Hero MotoCorp shares gained as much as 4.58% to ₹3,088.00 apiece on the BSE.
