Hero MotoCorp share price rises 2%, making a technical breakout. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Stock Market today: Hero MotoCorp share price gained more than 2% on the NSE on Tuesday. Hero MotoCorp share price opened at ₹5,602.00 slightly higher than Monday close of ₹5578.20. Hero MotoCorp share price there after gained further more to ₹5699 levels marking gains of more than 2%.

Hero Honda share price was amongst largest gainers in Nifty-50 stock

The Hero MotoCorp share price having gained more than 90% in a year and 37% year to date has give good returns to the investors.

The Hero MotoCorp share price that had scaled 1 year highs of ₹5,894.5 in June however has corrected and consolidated in between. The Hero MotoCorp share price had dipped to ₹5822 levels in mid-August. The stock has thereafter rebounded.

The Hero MotoCorp share price has gained more than 6% in last five trading sessions and technical analysts say has made a technical breakout.

Technical Breakout While 2 Wheeler Space has been in action, the latest entrant to this in terms of renewed momentum is Hero-MotoCorp, said Sudeep Shah - Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities

The stock was consolidating in the past 2 months between 5200 & 5600. It has witnessed a break-out today with higher volumes adding strength to the ongoing bullish momentum, said Shah

With the Technical & Derivative Indicators exhibiting bullishness, we feel the stock could head up to ₹5830-5860 on the upside & can be bought with 5580 as a Stop Loss, recommended Shah.

last couple of days the price has seen two gap-ups The technical breakout was indicated by Manish Shah , a SEBI registered Investment advisor. He said that the price action shows a breakout from a down sloping wedge trend continuation pattern. In last couple of days the price has seen two gap-ups. This is a sign that the bulls are stepping on the counter. On the upside price shows a potential to rally towards 6000-6100 over next several weeks. If long, then stops need to be maintained below 5230, said Manish Shah