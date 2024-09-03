Stock Market today: Hero MotoCorp share price gained more than 2% on the NSE on Tuesday. Hero MotoCorp share price opened at ₹5,602.00 slightly higher than Monday close of ₹5578.20. Hero MotoCorp share price there after gained further more to ₹5699 levels marking gains of more than 2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Honda share price was amongst largest gainers in Nifty-50 stock

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Hero MotoCorp share price having gained more than 90% in a year and 37% year to date has give good returns to the investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hero MotoCorp share price that had scaled 1 year highs of ₹5,894.5 in June however has corrected and consolidated in between. The Hero MotoCorp share price had dipped to ₹5822 levels in mid-August. The stock has thereafter rebounded.

The Hero MotoCorp share price has gained more than 6% in last five trading sessions and technical analysts say has made a technical breakout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technical Breakout While 2 Wheeler Space has been in action, the latest entrant to this in terms of renewed momentum is Hero-MotoCorp, said Sudeep Shah - Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities

The stock was consolidating in the past 2 months between 5200 & 5600. It has witnessed a break-out today with higher volumes adding strength to the ongoing bullish momentum, said Shah

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Technical & Derivative Indicators exhibiting bullishness, we feel the stock could head up to ₹5830-5860 on the upside & can be bought with 5580 as a Stop Loss, recommended Shah.

last couple of days the price has seen two gap-ups The technical breakout was indicated by Manish Shah , a SEBI registered Investment advisor. He said that the price action shows a breakout from a down sloping wedge trend continuation pattern. In last couple of days the price has seen two gap-ups. This is a sign that the bulls are stepping on the counter. On the upside price shows a potential to rally towards 6000-6100 over next several weeks. If long, then stops need to be maintained below 5230, said Manish Shah

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}