Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HERO MOTOCORP LTD. share price down 1.65% at 14:47 today

Shares of Hero Motors were down -1.65% at 14:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded -1.65% lower at 2288.85, giving it a market capitalization of 45,717.35 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO rose 1.13%, TVSMOTOR rose 2.76%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.41%.

At day's low, Hero Motors shares fell as much as -1.68% to 2288.25, after opening at 2368.00. Hero Motors shares had closed at 2327.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2288.25 to 2390.70 on BSE.

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of 3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of 1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of 1935.00 to 2399.00 while in the last week, between 2117.55 to 2399.00. 0.48 Lakh shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of 6996.73 crore and profits of 880.41 crore.

