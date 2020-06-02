Shares of Hero Motors were down -1.65% at 14:47 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded -1.65% lower at ₹2288.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹45,717.35 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO rose 1.13%, TVSMOTOR rose 2.76%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.41%.

At day's low, Hero Motors shares fell as much as -1.68% to ₹2288.25, after opening at ₹2368.00. Hero Motors shares had closed at ₹2327.25 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2288.25 to ₹2390.70 on BSE.

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of ₹3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of ₹1935.00 to ₹2399.00 while in the last week, between ₹2117.55 to ₹2399.00. 0.48 Lakh shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of ₹6996.73 crore and profits of ₹880.41 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via