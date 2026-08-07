Hero MotoCorp shares climb 4.5%, hit 5-month high after strong June-quarter results

Shares of Hero MotoCorp climbed 4.5% in Friday's intraday trade, August 7, to a five-month high of ₹5,800 after the company reported strong June-quarter performance, supported by robust growth across its premium motorcycles, scooters, electric mobility, international business, and commuter segments.
The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported revenue from operations of ₹13,126 crore for the quarter, up 36% year-on-year from ₹9,728 crore, driven by healthy volume growth.
During the quarter, the company sold 16.77 lakh motorcycles and scooters, registering a 23% YoY increase, reflecting sustained consumer demand across domestic and overseas markets.
Net realisation per vehicle increased 10.6% YoY and 3.8% sequentially to ₹77,500, supported by a 30% YoY rise in revenue from its Parts, Accessories, and Merchandising (PAM) business, which grew to ₹1,689 crore.
The company's international business maintained its strong momentum, with revenue rising 63% YoY, driven by growing demand for its expanding premium product portfolio and a stronger presence across global markets.
The premium motorcycle segment also delivered robust growth, with the Harley-Davidson business recording a 105% YoY increase during the quarter.
Hero MotoCorp expanded its Harley-Davidson retail network to 21 full-line dealerships across India, offering both globally sourced Completely Built Unit (CBU) models and locally manufactured X440 and X440 T motorcycles.
Meanwhile, VIDA, the company's electric mobility business, continued its strong growth trajectory, posting a 151% YoY increase, aided by an expanding product portfolio and a wider retail footprint.
On the profitability front, Hero MotoCorp reported a net profit of ₹1,418 crore, compared with ₹1,706 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the base quarter included a one-time gain of ₹722 crore arising from the dilution of the company's stake in an associate following its public issue and private placement.
Excluding the exceptional item, Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 29% YoY to ₹1,454 crore from ₹1,126 crore a year ago. EBITDA increased to ₹1,746 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.3%.
After remaining under pressure for nearly six months and losing around 30% during the period, the shares have staged a strong recovery, gaining 21% over the past five weeks. From their 2026 low of ₹4,671, the stock has rebounded nearly 24%, based on today's intraday high.
On a longer-term basis, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last four calendar years, generating cumulative gains of 134%.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.