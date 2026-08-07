Hero MotoCorp shares climb 4.5%, hit 5-month high after strong June-quarter results

Shares of Hero MotoCorp climbed 4.5% in Friday's intraday trade, August 7, to a five-month high of ₹5,800 after the company reported strong June-quarter performance, supported by robust growth across its premium motorcycles, scooters, electric mobility, international business, and commuter segments.
The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported revenue from operations of ₹13,126 crore for the quarter, up 36% year-on-year from ₹9,728 crore, driven by healthy volume growth.
During the quarter, the company sold 16.77 lakh motorcycles and scooters, registering a 23% YoY increase, reflecting sustained consumer demand across domestic and overseas markets.
Net realisation per vehicle increased 10.6% YoY and 3.8% sequentially to ₹77,500, supported by a 30% YoY rise in revenue from its Parts, Accessories, and Merchandising (PAM) business, which grew to ₹1,689 crore.
The company's international business maintained its strong momentum, with revenue rising 63% YoY, driven by growing demand for its expanding premium product portfolio and a stronger presence across global markets.
The premium motorcycle segment also delivered robust growth, with the Harley-Davidson business recording a 105% YoY increase during the quarter.
Hero MotoCorp expanded its Harley-Davidson retail network to 21 full-line dealerships across India, offering both globally sourced Completely Built Unit (CBU) models and locally manufactured X440 and X440 T motorcycles.
Meanwhile, VIDA, the company's electric mobility business, continued its strong growth trajectory, posting a 151% YoY increase, aided by an expanding product portfolio and a wider retail footprint.
On the profitability front, Hero MotoCorp reported a net profit of ₹1,418 crore, compared with ₹1,706 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the base quarter included a one-time gain of ₹722 crore arising from the dilution of the company's stake in an associate following its public issue and private placement.
Excluding the exceptional item, Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 29% YoY to ₹1,454 crore from ₹1,126 crore a year ago. EBITDA increased to ₹1,746 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.3%.
After remaining under pressure for nearly six months and losing around 30% during the period, the shares have staged a strong recovery, gaining 21% over the past five weeks. From their 2026 low of ₹4,671, the stock has rebounded nearly 24%, based on today's intraday high.
On a longer-term basis, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last four calendar years, generating cumulative gains of 134%.
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