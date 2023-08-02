Hero MotoCorp shares in focus tomorrow after ED action against top officials1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Apart from seizing cash and jewellery worth ₹25 crore, the law enforcement agency also found incriminating documents in the residences and offices of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and others.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp will be in focus on August 3 after the the Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and jewellery worth ₹25 crore during raids against top officials of Hero MotoCorp.
