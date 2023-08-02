Shares of Hero MotoCorp will be in focus on August 3 after the the Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and jewellery worth ₹25 crore during raids against top officials of Hero MotoCorp.

The law enforcement agency also found "incriminating" documents in the residences and offices of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and others.

On August 1, the country's largest two-wheeler automobile manufacturer informed the stock exchanges that ED had visited Munjal's residence and two of its offices. "Officials from the Enforcement Directorate today visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Executive Chairman Dr Pawan Munjal. We continue to extend all cooperation to the agency," said Hero Motocorp in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

