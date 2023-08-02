Hero MotoCorp shares in focus tomorrow after ED action against top officials

On August 1, the country's largest two-wheeler automobile manufacturer informed the stock exchanges that ED had visited Munjal's residence and two of its offices. "Officials from the Enforcement Directorate today visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Executive Chairman Dr Pawan Munjal. We continue to extend all cooperation to the agency," said Hero Motocorp in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

