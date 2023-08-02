Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Hero MotoCorp shares in focus tomorrow after ED action against top officials

Hero MotoCorp shares in focus tomorrow after ED action against top officials

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Apart from seizing cash and jewellery worth 25 crore, the law enforcement agency also found incriminating documents in the residences and offices of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and others.

The ED seized cash, jewellery worth 25 crore at Hero MotoCorp today. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Shares of Hero MotoCorp will be in focus on August 3 after the the Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and jewellery worth 25 crore during raids against top officials of Hero MotoCorp.

The law enforcement agency also found "incriminating" documents in the residences and offices of executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and others.

On August 1, the country's largest two-wheeler automobile manufacturer informed the stock exchanges that ED had visited Munjal's residence and two of its offices. "Officials from the Enforcement Directorate today visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Executive Chairman Dr Pawan Munjal. We continue to extend all cooperation to the agency," said Hero Motocorp in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
