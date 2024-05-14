Hero MotoCorp stock jumps over 3% to hit new record high, crosses ₹5000 mark – here's why
Hero MotoCorp shares hit a new high of ₹5,045 apiece, gaining 3.2%. The company joins ONDC to enhance digital reach for customers.
Continuing their triumphant run for the fifth straight session, shares of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, crossed the ₹5,000 mark in today's trade to hit a new all-time high of ₹5,045 apiece by gaining 3.2%.
