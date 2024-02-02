Hero MotoCorp , the global leader in the production of scooters and motorcycles, saw its shares gain 3.8% in today's intraday trade to touch a new all-time high of ₹4,760 apiece after the company posted healthy sales figures for January.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said that it sold 433,598 units during the last month, reflecting a 22% growth compared to the same month in 2023, where sales stood at 356,690 units.

The company's domestic sales came in at 420,934 units, while its exports stood at 12,664 units, a significant improvement compared to the 7,253 units sold in January 2023. For FY23, the company achieved an overall sales figure of 4,662,630 units, consisting of 4,516,018 units in the domestic market and 146,612 units in exports.

The company has steered its focus towards the premium middle-weight segment with the launch of a new 440cc motorcycle, Mavrick-440, which competes with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350, Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB350, and the Jawa 350.

With over 55% of the population in the dynamic age range of 25–35, India stands as the youngest nation globally. This demographic presents a substantial opportunity for the premium bike market to flourish. In recent years, the demand for premium bikes in urban and semi-urban markets has witnessed remarkable growth, surpassing the sales of budget motorcycles.

Meanwhile, in the EVs, the company is planning to expand its portfolio by launching three new electric scooters across price categories in 1HFY25, and a fourth scooter in 2HFY25. Global brokerage firm Jefferies said that the success in the premium bikes and electric vehicles (EVs) segments could contribute positively to Hero's growth prospects.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' call on the stock in its recent note, revising its target price higher to ₹5,325 apiece from its earlier target price of ₹4,800 apiece.

Earlier, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal also kept its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,480 apiece. The brokerage highlights the recovery in Hero MotoCorp's core product portfolio and its strategic expansion into premium and electric vehicles (EVs), positioning it favorably in the 2W OEM space.

Despite the usual post-festival slowdown, domestic 2W demand has sustained strong growth this year, fueled in part by strong demand during the marriage season, particularly in the central and northern regions, the brokerage noted.

Motilal Oswal stated that Hero MotoCorp's market share in the >125CC category has remained below 4% since FY17, trailing competitors like Yamaha and TVS. However, it pointed out that the company has multiple products planned in the 200-400cc category, poised to enhance competition in the higher end of the segment.

Multibagger return

The company's shares witnessed a remarkable rally since March 2023, gaining from ₹2,347 apiece to the current trading price of ₹4,755 apiece, producing a staggering return of 102.60% in less than a year.

The stock finished nine out of the last ten months in positive territory, with November standing as the highest monthly gain of 23.66%.

