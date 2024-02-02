Hero MotoCorp stock reaches new all-time high on Jan sales data; delivers over 100% return in less than a year
Hero MotoCorp's shares rose 3.8% to touch a new all-time high of ₹4,760 apiece after the company posted healthy sales figures for January. The stock finished nine out of the last ten months in positive territory, with November standing as the highest monthly gain of 23.66%.
Hero MotoCorp, the global leader in the production of scooters and motorcycles, saw its shares gain 3.8% in today's intraday trade to touch a new all-time high of ₹4,760 apiece after the company posted healthy sales figures for January.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started