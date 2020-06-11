Hero MotoCorp to engineer faster recovery in sales than peers: Analysts

“The pandemic is a one off issue and shall be behind us quite before our time horizon. Also, considering this pandemic, there will be a radical shift to personal mobility from shared mobility. In view of this, we believe Hero, being the market leader, to be the prime beneficiary on the two-wheeler side of the auto sector. Profitability would improve on cost saving programs, capex reduction and operating leverage stemming from improving volumes," said Ashwin Patil, analyst, LKP Securities.