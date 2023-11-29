Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto share price at 52 week highs as festive sales, wedding season to propel growth
Stock Market Today: The festive season sales remained strong and rural demand was better than expected for two-wheelers. The election season also is likely to have propelled sales in North and Central India, a key positive for Hero MotoCorp , as all two wheeler manufacturers benefitted.
Share prices of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd with gains of 1-4.5% scaled 52-week highs on Wednesday. The sentiments on two-wheeler manufacturers have improved led by strong festive season sales. The S&P BSE Auto Index is up almost 10% in November as all automobile sales are likely to have caught pace during the festival season
