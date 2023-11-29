Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto share price at 52 week highs as festive sales, wedding season to propel growth

Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto share price at 52 week highs as festive sales, wedding season to propel growth

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: The festive season sales remained strong and rural demand was better than expected for two-wheelers. The election season also is likely to have propelled sales in North and Central India, a key positive for Hero MotoCorp , as all two wheeler manufacturers benefitted.

Two wheeler sales propelled by festive season, rural demand recovery as wedding season will keep sales momentum strong

Share prices of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd with gains of 1-4.5% scaled 52-week highs on Wednesday. The sentiments on two-wheeler manufacturers have improved led by strong festive season sales. The S&P BSE Auto Index is up almost 10% in November as all automobile sales are likely to have caught pace during the festival season

For the two-wheeler manufacturers the retails are expected to grow 9-11% year-on-year in November’2023, led by strong demand in the first half of the month, wherein volumes grew 14-16% year-on-year, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The festive season sales have remained strong. Himanshu Singh Research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher pointed out that rural sales have turned out to be stronger than expected. The sales in the northern region have been strong. The election season also has helped lifted demand in the North and Central India, while the wedding season further has been driving overall sales.

As the pickup in Two-wheeler sales remain positive for all the OEMs (Original Equipment manufacturers) , Hero MotoCorp is to see higher benefits with a strong entry level portfolio. The Channel inventory for Hero MotoCorp must have come down to 4-5 week compared to normal channel inventory of 7-8 weeks of sales that Hero MotoCorp dealers maintain, said Himanshu.

The sales are likely to remain strong during the month of December also. The strong wedding season keeps sales momentum strong feels Himanshu Singh.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services are of the view that the demand has improved in almost all the regions and dealers expect the momentum to continue, especially in the northern belts, as demand is further supported by the wedding season.

Meanwhile, analysts are also of the view that the though two wheeler manufacturers will report strong November sales , whole sale numbers in December may not reflect the strong sales if manufacturers resort to channel destocking and liquidation on old models ahead of new year, Nevertheless January in such a case will see a good start feels Singh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
