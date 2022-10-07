Dividend paying stocks: Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are one of the dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street. In FY22, Hero Motocorp gave ₹95 dividend to its shareholders whereas Bajaj Auto gave ₹140 per equity dividend to its shareholders. As stock analysts are bullish on auto sector after national economy coming out of the shadows of Covid heat, long term investors may look at these stocks as it gives an additional return to its shareholders from its reserves.

According to stock market experts, Bajaj Auto shares are looking attractive at current price as many new products are line for launch. They said that Hero Motocorp is trading above 200 DEMA on chart and it is expected to give sharp upside move in near term. So, those who have long term view can bet on Bajaj Auto shares whereas those who have short term view can look at Hero Motocorp shares.

Speaking on Bajaj Auto vs Hero Motocorp shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, “From fundamental perspective, Bajaj Auto is expected to launch a good number of new products that is expected to improve company's revenue collection in upcoming festival season and onwards. So, those who have long term perspective, they can look at Bajaj Auto shares as a potential stock to buy today. Bajaj Auto is trading above 200 DEMA as well. One can buy Bajaj Auto shares for six month target of ₹4100 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹3400 apiece levels."

However, for short term investors, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that Hero Motocorp can be a good bet as it is bouncing back from its lows and it has given a breakout at ₹2610 levels on closing basis."

Batting in favour of Hero Motocorp shares for short term investors, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "hero Motocorp shares are bouncing back from its lows and it is trading above 200 DEMA that means the auto stock is expected to give sharp upside move in near term. The stock may go up to ₹2800 apiece levels in short term. One can buy Hero Motocorp shares maintaining stop loss at ₹2525 apiece levels."

Advising positional investors to hold Hero Motocorp for short to medium term, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "On technical chart pattern, Hero Motocorp shares may go up to ₹3,000 and ₹3,200 apiece levels in short to medium term as the stock has received heavy beating in recent sessions. However, it looks that the auto stock has come out of the base building mode and is now ready for some positive moves."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.