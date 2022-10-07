Hero Motocorp vs Bajaj Auto: Which dividend paying stock to buy today?2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM IST
- Bajaj Auto vs Hero Motocorp: Both auto stocks are among the dividend paying stocks in 2022
Listen to this article
Dividend paying stocks: Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are one of the dividend paying stocks on Dalal Street. In FY22, Hero Motocorp gave ₹95 dividend to its shareholders whereas Bajaj Auto gave ₹140 per equity dividend to its shareholders. As stock analysts are bullish on auto sector after national economy coming out of the shadows of Covid heat, long term investors may look at these stocks as it gives an additional return to its shareholders from its reserves.