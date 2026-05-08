Hero Motocorp vs Bajaj Auto: Which is a better stock to buy after Q4 results 2026?

Hero Motocorp vs Bajaj Auto: After the announcement of Q4 results 2026, stock investors mulling adding auto stocks to their portfolios might be looking at the two-wheeler majors, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp. Choosing either of these auto stocks is tricky, as both companies delivered strong Q4 results.

According to stock market experts, both Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp have delivered strong Q4 results. However, they said that long-term investors can look at Bajaj Auto shares, maintaining a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, whereas short-term investors can prefer Hero Motocorp shares as they are looking better placed on the technical chart pattern.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results review Speaking on the Q4 results of Bajaj Auto, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Bajaj Auto reported exceptional earnings growth with revenue up 41% YoY and PAT surging 103% YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 27.9%, significantly higher than Hero MotoCorp’s 14.5%. The company is benefiting from premium motorcycle demand, export recovery, EV growth and rapid scaling of its financing business, which is emerging as a high-margin earnings driver."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto perform in their Q4 2026 results? ⌵ Both Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto reported strong Q4 2026 results. Bajaj Auto saw revenue up 41% YoY and PAT surging 103% YoY, with EBITDA margin expanding to 27.9%. Hero MotoCorp also delivered strong earnings, with EBITDA growing 31% year-on-year. 2 Which stock is recommended for long-term investors between Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto? ⌵ Stock market experts suggest Bajaj Auto shares for long-term investors due to its stronger profitability profile, global diversification, and aggressive capital allocation strategy, offering higher earnings growth and better return ratios. 3 What do the technical charts suggest for Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto shares? ⌵ Technical charts indicate that Hero MotoCorp shares are positioned for a potential catch-up rally and are on the verge of breaking out from a bullish pattern, making them preferable for short-term investors. Bajaj Auto has already seen a strong run-up. 4 How do Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto compare in terms of market share and product segments? ⌵ Bajaj Auto is gaining market share in the motorcycle segment, driven by its Pulsar variants, while Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate the 100cc-125cc market with its Splendour. Bajaj's overall two-wheeler market share rose to 10.8%, while Hero's fell to 27.5%. 5 What factors are influencing the profitability and growth outlook for Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto? ⌵ Both companies are facing challenges from rising input costs and potential impacts on rural demand. However, Bajaj Auto is better insulated from domestic headwinds due to its significant export component (44% of sales volume) compared to Hero MotoCorp (7%).

The SMC Global Securities expert said that Bajaj Auto's presence across Africa, LATAM and Asia also reduces dependence on the domestic cycle and gives better growth diversification. Additionally, the ₹5,633 crore buyback and ₹150 dividend reflect strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

Hero Motocorp Q4 results review Decoding the Q4 earnings of Hero Motocorp, Seema Srivastava said, “Hero MotoCorp, however, remains a fundamentally strong company with leadership in the domestic motorcycle market, improving EV traction through VIDA and strong expansion in exports and the Harley-Davidson partnership. Its consistent dividend payout and improving premiumisation strategy make it suitable for conservative investors seeking stability and steady compounding.”

However, the SMC expert said that margin expansion remains gradual, and the company is still relatively more dependent on the domestic commuter segment than Bajaj Auto’s diversified business mix.

Bajaj Auto vs Hero Motocorp: Which stock is better? Suggesting long-term investors to prefer Bajaj Auto shares, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, “Both Bajaj Auto Limited and Hero MotoCorp Limited delivered strong Q4 FY26 performances, but Bajaj Auto appears relatively better positioned for superior long-term wealth creation due to its stronger profitability profile, global diversification and aggressive capital allocation strategy.”

She said that, for long-term investors seeking higher earnings growth, stronger margins, export-led expansion, and better return ratios, Bajaj Auto currently looks more attractive. Hero MotoCorp remains a solid defensive.

Bajaj Auto vs Hero Motocorp: What technical chart signals? On which stock is better placed on the technical chart, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “Bajaj Auto share price has already witnessed a strong run-up, while Hero MotoCorp share now appears positioned for a catch-up rally. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from a bullish pole-and-flag pattern on the monthly charts, suggesting a potential long-term continuation move. Price compression near resistance reflects tightening supply and improving momentum. An initial trigger is placed above ₹5350, which could attract fresh buying interest and start the momentum phase.”

“The key breakout level stands at 5540, and a sustained move above this zone would confirm the pattern resolution, opening the path toward the 6200 target. Failure to sustain above breakout levels would delay the bullish expansion,” Jain added.

The technical analyst said that short-term investors should add Hero Motocorp shares to their portfolio.