Hero Motors may raise ₹1,500 crore from Dalal Street: Report

Hero Motors may raise ₹1,500 crore from Dalal Street: Report1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Auto component manufacturer Hero Motors, led by Pankaj Munjal, has chosen three investment banks for an IPO that aims to raise up to ₹1,500 crore. ICICI Securities is expected to lead manage the offering. The company manufactures components for BMW, Ducati, and Harley Davidson.
Hero Motors, an auto component manufacturer led by Pankaj Munjal, the first cousin of Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal, has chosen three investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares that may aim to raise as much as ₹1,500 crore, as was reported in the news article by the Economic Times (ET). Mint could not independently confirm the news.
