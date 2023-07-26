Hero Motors may raise 1,500 crore from Dalal Street: Report

Hero Motors, an auto component manufacturer led by Pankaj Munjal, the first cousin of Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal, has chosen three investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares that may aim to raise as much as ₹1,500 crore, as was reported in the news article by the Economic Times (ET). Mint could not independently confirm the news.

