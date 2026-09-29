Hero Motors share price gives 40% returns since listing | Is it time to book profits or hold for more gain?

Hero Motors share price has witnessed a roller-coaster ride since its market debut, with the auto stock remaining highly volatile amid weak broader market sentiment.

Despite the sharp fluctuations, Hero Motors has delivered around 40% returns to IPO allottees who have continued to hold the newly listed stock.

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Hero Motors shares were trading over 3% higher on Tuesday, defying stock market sentiment. The stock opened at ₹137.48 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹135.06 and hit an intraday high of ₹140.78, on 29 September.

According to market experts, the recent bullish momentum in Hero Motors shares suggests growing investor interest, with attention increasingly turning towards the company’s presence in the expanding automotive technology and powertrain segments, along with its current valuation and profitability metrics.

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“Hero Motors made its market debut, and the newly listed powertrain and alloys player offers a differentiated profile within the auto ancillary space. FY26 revenue rose to about Rs. 1,188 crore with PAT of Rs. 41 crore, aided by a growing e-mobility franchise that contributes nearly a fifth of the top line and marquee global clients such as BMW and Ducati. Fresh issue proceeds are earmarked for capacity expansion and debt reduction. Margins remain thin and the alloys segment is a drag, so execution on the richer powertrain and EV mix will shape the medium term growth story,” said Nitant Darekar Research Analyst at Bonanza.

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Hero Motors share price performance so far Hero Motors shares made their stock market debut on 23 September at ₹82 apiece, marking a 2.38% discount to the IPO price.

Following its listing, the stock slipped to a 52-week low of ₹80.50 per share. However, the auto ancillary stock quickly recovered and staged a sharp rebound, climbing to a 52-week high of ₹98.51 per share.

The upward momentum continued, with Hero Motors shares hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹118.21 on the BSE on 24 September. After scaling back-to-back 52-week highs, the stock extended its rally and touched a fresh all-time high of ₹155.85 per share on 28 September.

What should investors do? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that for short-term market participants, post-listing volatility demands careful tracking of immediate price stabilization, order-book milestones, and volume sustainment near support thresholds.

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“Meanwhile, long-term investors should prioritize fundamental business execution, monitoring how effectively capital expenditure translates into sustainable EBITDA margins, debt reduction, robust free cash flow generation, and return on capital employed compared to listed auto-component peers, looking well beyond the initial brand association,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that the stock has been trading within a rising channel, forming higher highs and higher lows, and currently stands at ₹136.83, up 1.31% on the day and about 63% above its issue price.

“The upper end of the channel near ₹142 is the immediate hurdle, and a decisive move above it could take the stock towards ₹150 and its record high of ₹156. On the downside, immediate support is placed at the lower trendline near ₹134, followed by the ₹128 swing low, and a breach of this level could push the stock towards ₹118, its September 24 closing price. As a rising channel following a sharp fall can also turn out to be a bearish flag, traders are advised to wait for a confirmed breakout before initiating fresh positions,” Garg said.

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He further highlighted that the existing shareholders may continue to hold with a stop-loss below ₹128, while new investors can either wait for the stock to sustain above ₹142 or look to accumulate near the ₹130–134 support zone with a strict stop-loss.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.