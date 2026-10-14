Hero Motors share price jumps 6.5% on strong Q2 results | Check share price performance, earnings details | Buy or sell?

Hero Motors share price jumped over 6.5% in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported a strong financial results for the September quarter on Tuesday.

Hero Motors shares opened at ₹161 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹155.19 on Tuesday and touched an intraday high of ₹167.39 on 14 October.

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The stock has, which made its stock market debut on 23 September, has fallen 3.5% in a week, however, has gained 67.47% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Hero Motors Q2 results 2026 Auto components manufacturer Hero Motors, on Tuesday, reported a net profit of ₹10.2 crore for the second quarter, more than doubling from ₹4.73 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 24.9% year-on-year to ₹319.3 crore, compared with ₹255.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 92% year-on-year to ₹35.9 crore from ₹18.7 crore. Its EBITDA margin also improved to 11.3% in the quarter from 7.3% a year earlier.

Separately, Hero Motors has proposed acquiring an additional 39% stake in its subsidiary, Hewland Engineering Ltd (HEL), from existing shareholders William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland for approximately £0.60 million in cash. The transaction covers 8,039 equity shares with a face value of £1 each and will increase Hero Motors’ stake in HEL from 51% to 90%. The acquisition is expected to be completed within around six months and does not require any governmental or regulatory approvals.

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Hero Motors is an automotive technology company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers across the US, Europe, India and the ASEAN region. Its product portfolio caters to two-wheelers, electric bicycles, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, and heavy-duty vehicles. The company’s customers include BMW, Ducati, Enviolo, Formula Motorsport, Hummingbird EV and HWA.

Hero Motors share price - What should investors do? According to Prathamesh Kadiwal, Research Analyst at Bonanza, Hero Motors is well-positioned to benefit from the premiumisation trend in the automobile industry, improving operating leverage and easing input costs.

“Its focus on higher-value components and a healthier product mix could support margin expansion and earnings growth. The company’s improving balance-sheet position and strong return ratios further strengthen its growth outlook. However, investors should track demand trends, margin sustainability and execution of growth plans,” said Kadiwal.

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Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that the earnings performance is positive, but investors should also consider valuation and business risks.

Garg recommended fresh investors to avoid chasing the immediate rally and consider waiting for price consolidation and further confirmation of earnings growth.

He further suggested existing shareholders to continue evaluating the stock based on their purchase price, investment horizon and risk tolerance. Although the results strengthen the company's growth outlook, its sharp price appreciation makes valuation discipline essential before taking a fresh investment decision.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.