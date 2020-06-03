Shares of Hero Motors were up +0.39% at 10:44 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded +0.39% higher at ₹2330.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹46,546.26 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.28% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO rose 1.71%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.74%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.15%.

At day's high, Hero Motors shares rose as much as 2.09% to ₹2370.00, after opening at ₹2363.95. Hero Motors shares had closed at ₹2321.40 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2316.40 to ₹2370.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of ₹3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of ₹1935.00 to ₹2399.00 while in the last week, between ₹2169.80 to ₹2399.00. 9673 shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of ₹6996.73 crore and profits of ₹880.41 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via