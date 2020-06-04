Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Hero Motors share price down 0.4% at 10:46 today
Shares of Hero Motors were down -0.40% at 10:46 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Hero Motors share price down 0.4% at 10:46 today

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%

Shares of Hero Motors were down -0.40% at 10:46 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded -0.40% lower at 2290.00, giving it a market capitalization of 45,740.32 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.09% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Shares of Hero Motors were down -0.40% at 10:46 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded -0.40% lower at 2290.00, giving it a market capitalization of 45,740.32 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.09% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO rose 0.75%, TVSMOTOR fell 0.79%, and EICHERMOT rose 0.28%.

At day's low, Hero Motors shares fell as much as -1.54% to 2263.80, after opening at 2278.00. Hero Motors shares had closed at 2299.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2263.80 to 2318.60 on BSE.

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of 3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of 1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of 1935.00 to 2399.00 while in the last week, between 2254.90 to 2399.00. 0.16 Lakh shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of 6996.73 crore and profits of 880.41 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated