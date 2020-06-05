Hero Motors share price up 0.27% at 09:48 today

Hero Motors share price up 0.27% at 09:48 today1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of Hero Motors were up +0.27% at 09:48 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded +0.27% higher at ₹2338.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹46,702.06 crore.
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO fell 1.25%, TVSMOTOR rose 1.25%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.12%.
At day's high, Hero Motors shares rose as much as 1.4% to ₹2364.45, after opening at ₹2340.00. Hero Motors shares had closed at ₹2331.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2323.85 to ₹2364.45 on BSE.
On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of ₹3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of ₹1935.00 to ₹2399.00 while in the last week, between ₹2263.80 to ₹2399.00. 5088 shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of ₹6996.73 crore and profits of ₹880.41 crore.
