Shares of Hero Motors were up +3.78% at 10:45 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Hero Motors shares traded +3.78% higher at ₹2429.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹48,524.68 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.38% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, BAJAJ-AUTO rose 0.77%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.03%, and EICHERMOT fell 0.32%.

At day's high, Hero Motors shares rose as much as 3.78% to ₹2429.85, after opening at ₹2375.00. Hero Motors shares had closed at ₹2341.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2359.50 to ₹2429.85 on BSE.

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of ₹3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of ₹1935.00 to ₹2429.85 while in the last week, between ₹2263.80 to ₹2429.85. 0.29 Lakh shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Hero Motors had posted standalone revenues of ₹6996.73 crore and profits of ₹880.41 crore.

