Hero Motors share price up 3.78% at 10:45 today

On BSE, Hero Motors shares had a 52-week high of ₹3021.15 on Sep 23, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹1475.0 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Hero Motors shares have traded in a range of ₹1935.00 to ₹2429.85 while in the last week, between ₹2263.80 to ₹2429.85. 0.29 Lakh shares of Hero Motors were traded on the BSE today.